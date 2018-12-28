Mike the Mad Biologist: After Trump is out of office, the big danger will be letting the Republican party distance itself from its collaboration.

Vagabond Scholar: US conservatism is a fundamentally malignant movement, and we can't expect it to change.

Stinque: The shutdown drama illustrates what a petty, empty man Trump really is.

Politics Plus: Encouraging third-party voting was a key part of the Russian attack on the 2016 election.

Bonus link: Vagabond Scholar has also posted its annual Jon Swift Roundup of the year's best (mostly political) posts from dozens of blogs.

