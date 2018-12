Diane Ravitch's Blog - an essential guide to the Trump Swamp;

d r i f t g l a s s - both-siderism remains the last refuge;

Feministing - human rights are more than "identity politics;"

Stinque - best posts of the year;

Zandar versus The Stupid - stop the presses!

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and suggests following this movie advice. To recommend a post, send the link to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!