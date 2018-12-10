Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain

Good Monday mornings, fellow Crooks and Liars! What a weekend, huh? Almost makes you glad to be back at work, unless of course you are FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News reminds us that perhaps the most earth-shocking news of last week was the National Climate Assessment, and Personnelente has the video to go with it.

The Great Consolidation goes into his own Way-Back Machine and sees how spot-on his predictions were a year ago. Spoiler Alert: Very.

Hackwhackers notices a fine bromance.

Bonus Track: News Corpse thinks Prznint Stupid must have a pair of brass ones.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Comments

