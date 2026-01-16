Steve Bannon’s Racist Manifesto Is Everything You Thought

Pardoned Felon Steve Bannon let loose his racist, white Christian nationalist vision of America when he demanded Demented Donald institute the Insurrection Act in Minnesota so the military can police US citizens.

As usual, Trump's actions cause chaos and now murder in Minnesota, so he uses his own fuck-ups to make things worse and pretend he's Kim Jung Un.

The hard core MAGA base has waned badly and all the polling shows how much they hate his actions.

BANNON: What they don't understand and they're going crazy, but what they don't understand is that Trump's core base, the hardest core of MAGA, the people that have been with him from the beginning and had his back the darkest days of 2021. This is not even close, the opposition here the anti-American um anti-American republic have to understand. We demand mass deportation it's not the onesies, twosies you're seeing in Minnesota. You haven't seen anything yet. We're the biggest advocate of invoking the Insurrection act and going in and cleaning out the mess. President Trump and Stephen Miller and at home they're trying to be very targeted and very precise on the criminal element. The criminal element is just the the low-hanging fruit let's say and what you see in Minnesota is an act of they hate America. they hate American citizens. Dare I say they hate white people. They're adamant to protect the illegal alien invaders. These are not undocumented - they came here illegally and they are going to leave. We have said for a long time this is where the rubber meets the road. This is where the fight's going to be bring it. If waltz is the best you got and Frye's the best you got and Klobuchar is the best you got. Bring it. And that scum in the streets bring it. Let's invoke the Insurrection Act and let's do it today.

Bannon knows all about insurrections since he helped foment one in 2021. Every step he takes is in service of his white Christian nationalism.