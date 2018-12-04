Media Bites
Stephanie Ruhle Claps Back On Hannity: 'Meet Humanity'

Sean Hannity's desperate attempt to distract from Mueller week led him to start an imaginary feud over who could say nice things about George HW Bush.
By Frances Langum
Gosh, Sean Hannity, slow news night?

Or are you so desperate to distract your audience from all the sentencings going on against Trump campaign officials, that you have to invent a feud with non-Fox news outlets over the death of George HW Bush?

Hannity spent a segment showing CNN and MSNBC hosts honoring George H.W. Bush. And yes, I would have people remember the real record of 41, rather than a whitewash, but compared to Trump, 41 was an angel. Clearly, Hannity is offended that his pillow-talk partner Trump is getting an indirect diss from all the Bush praise. Because he is.

One of the clips Hannity played was of Stephanie Ruhle wiping away a tear. Hannity called it phony. Stephanie Ruhle clapped back hard:

Propagandists only use humanity when it furthers their narrative.


