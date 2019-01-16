The "Good-Bye, Dolly, Hello, Hamberders" Edition.

Joe.My.God. on Burger-Gate: "Trump Boasts: I Paid For Over 1000 'Hamberders'”. Ay-yup. 120 team members from Clemson (plus coaches, yada) so each one had maybe six or seven "hamberders"? Sure. (Check the pix. Far from 1,000 burgers there.)

Strangely Blogged compares & contrasts how Steve King & Trump are treated by their party.

Politicalprof on that Brexit stuff: Not normal.

WhatWouldJackDo poses the question "Mitch McConnell: Is he or is he not the Black Angel of Death?" Also, where is Mitch?

Bonus amusement from the top of the world: Riddled.

