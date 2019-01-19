Misc
Read time: 0 minutes

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By M. Bouffant

Waiting for the Friday Night News Dump While Flying to Florida on a Military Aircraft Edition.

Meanwhile: Big Pharma, doctors, dope & overdoses, from the burned over district.

Chris Christie's book & Giuliani's defense-lawyer performance art are critiqued by The Rude Pundit.

Humanizing the Vacuum summarizes recent Republican racism.

The Irritant takes on classicist Victor Davis "V.D." Hanson, who is worried about "hate". Or about being hated for being dense, really. Or is just whining.

Bonus Feline Photo(s): Mighty hunter Jack.

Mighty web-log hunter M. Bouffant ran these down. He runs everything down at WEB OF EVIL (& ENNUI).


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.