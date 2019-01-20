Typed while waiting for Trump to spew. Five minutes late now. Oh, there he goes. Mute button!

Catholicism Today: El Jefe at Juanita Jean's on a note of ugliness perpetrated by "a bunch of little shits wearing Trump MAGA hats" at an anti-abortion fest in the nation's capital. Outraged? Jefe offers ways to demonstrate your disgust.

Zandar looks at the youth of today, who may not be as horrid as previous generations. (Fingers crossed; he also notes the Junior Anti-Everything League Magazoids in Washington abusing the real American, who's also a veteran.)

Mahablog has "Stuff to Read", so read it.

And not to wallow in it, but this item about recently deceased Lovelock Paiute poet Adrian C. Louis (& the awful young punks) is more than worth a few minutes.

Bonus You-Needn't-Click Track: "So Donald Trump's 'major presidential announcement' is that in exchange for border wall funding, he's offering Democrats nothing new. What a shrewd negotiator this man is." - News From me. See? Didn't have to listen.

Alright. A week passes like nothing, & it's been all too real. If the shutdown continues, be sure to check w/ me at WEB OF EVIL (& ENNUI) during the first weeks of March, to see if I'll be back "urban camping" as soon as Section Eight funding stops & my landlord can finally evict me.

