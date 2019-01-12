Trump Presidency Reveals The GOP's Craven Opportunism

Donald Trump is a lying, grifting, ignorant, drug-abusing, cheating, amoral conman with ties to both domestic and international mobsters. That's all in the public record.

And yet to evangelical leaders, he's a great man, a Christian and someone to be followed unquestioningly.

To fiscal conservatives, he's leading the country and improving the economy as his economic agenda pushes the deficit on track to exceed $1 trillion.

To the libertarian/tea party Freedom Caucus who fearmongered a military eminent domain takeover with Jade Helm under Obama, they are now cheering Trump's plan to use those very tactics to build a wall along the Mexican border.

Freedom Caucus chairman supporting asset forfeiture or declaration of national emergency to fund the border wall: https://t.co/JA42JPlEYD — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 12, 2019

In December, the Senate passed a bill unanimously (yes, a very rare 100-0) to keep the government open, fund border security at current levels but not allocate $5 billion for the wall. Donald Trump refused to sign it, and though he had a clear veto-proof majority to get the bill passed anyway, Mitch McConnell allowed Trump to shut down the government, putting 800,000 federal employees, up to 4.1 million contractors, Native American communities, 38 million Federal Aid recipients in peril.

So yes, Donald Trump is one bigly corrupted Russian stooge weakening the country both domestically and internationally. But it's the Republican Party, who stand for nothing but tribalistic notions of power, who are letting it happen.

They stand for nothing but their own power and personal enrichment.

The bombshell revelation that there is an active counterintelligence investigation on whether Donald Trump is a Russia agent does not mitigate that his treasonous behavior has been enabled at every step by the Republican Party.

We may see an indictment of Donald Trump in the very near future. But we also need to indict the Republican Party as well.