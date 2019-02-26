God Help Us, Michael Cohen Is The John Dean Of Trump Russia

Michael Cohen, Prznint Stupid’s stupidest lawyer (sorry Rudy!™) begins a three-day testimony before Congress:

Today: a closed-door session with the Senate Intelligence Committee today Wednesday: a public session before the House Oversight Committee Thursday: another closed-door meeting with the House Intelligence Committee.

Friends and allies of Comrade Stupid have been smearing Cohen as an admitted liar and now felon (all of which is true), hoping that it will cause everyone to discount whatever Cohen says as more lies. I think even Cohen is smart enough to bring evidence to his hearings. It might be that no one believes his story, but it is harder to ignore receipts (as all the kids say).

NYTimes

“Cohen … is planning on portraying his onetime client in starkly negative terms when he testifies Wednesday before a House committee, and on describing what he says was Mr. Trump’s use of racist language, lies about his wealth and possible criminal conduct.”

So one hopes he really has hard evidence, especially of the criminal conduct.

The press is betting that Wednesday’s public testimony will be the most damaging for a president since John Dean helped bring down Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal.

The LATimes has a handy cut-out-and-keep chart of what you need to know.

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors