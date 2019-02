Homeless on the High Desert - they get away with it ... because we let them;

Just Above Sunset - just saying things ...

Lance Mannion - even Bernie ...

Mike the Mad Biologist - whither Krugman?

The Mahablog - paying for the GND, one way or another.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and recently picked up the Gaslit Nation podcast - essential listening in these dark times.

To recommend a post, send the link to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!