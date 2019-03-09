Image from: photo via Unsplash

The No Justice/Unfit Judge/Two Americas Edition. What th'?

Balkinization compares & contrasts the latest speech hysteria promulgated by the usual suspects to what actually happened on a campus somewhere.

Bark Bark Woof Woof contemplates how to run against a failure.

Hackwhackers have compiled a mess of photos of Former Madam Yang w/ various Republican types.

WhatWouldJackDo takes off from John Pavlovitz's "A Jesus Who Builds Walls".

Bonus from Riddled: Dog Casting. Or casting dogs.

By M. Bouffant.