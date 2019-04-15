Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris Engulfed In Flames

UPDATE #2: 3:55 EST

French Interior Minister just announced that the 400 firefighters battling the flames may not be able to save the Cathedral, per MSNBC. Dropping water by plane would essentially bring about the collapse of the edifice.

UPDATE #1: 2:00 pm EST

The spire where the fire seems to have originated has collapsed into the church. The spire weighed 750 tons. The roof is nearly fully engulfed, and traveling rapidly towards the front of the Cathedral. French president Emanuel Macron has cancelled a planned televised speech tonight in order to be able to respond to the fire and ensuing emergency. MSNBC is reporting that the ceiling has caved in.

A massive fire has broken out in the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, France. The building has been completely evacuated, and firefighters are on the scene.

It is too early to report on casualties or injuries, though it seems everyone were safely able to escape. There were renovations happenings at the cathedral, and the scaffolding around the tallest spire caught fire. The roof is engulfed in flames.

This is a developing story.

A huge fire broke out at the Notre Dame cathedral in #Paris. Video via @Solwii: pic.twitter.com/L1kUafetA6 — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) April 15, 2019

#UPDATE Smokes ascends as flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris pic.twitter.com/DA4zhRsdZo — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 15, 2019

Watch what happened at 31:19 in @Niderime's broadcast: Notre dame de Paris en flamme https://t.co/H4DGLLzDna — Michael Strassen (@strassen) April 15, 2019

Notre-Dame de Paris about an hour ago this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/HAGwlWcFIX — Incunabula (@incunabula) April 15, 2019

Let us all hope Yasher Ali is correct.

Notre Dame has been around for over 800 years...it survived the French Revolution and while it will require massive renovations, it will survive this fire. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 15, 2019

UPDATE 2: 11:45 AM (Karoli) Mike Pence has issued a statement which I find wildly ironic given his silence after the burning of 3 Black churches in Louisiana.