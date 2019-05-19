Trump Aims His Twitter Finger At 'Lightweight' Rep. Amash

Donald is very unhappy that a Republican refuses to kiss his ring, instead lashing out at "lightweight" Rep. Justin Amash for reading the Mueller report and stating the obvious: Trump is a criminal who should be impeached.

Never a fan of @justinamash, a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy. If he actually read the biased Mueller Report, “composed” by 18 Angry Dems who hated Trump,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Trump calls out Amash as "a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy" before going on to once again sing his usual "no collusion, no obstruction" chorus.

....he would see that it was nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION...Anyway, how do you Obstruct when there is no crime and, in fact, the crimes were committed by the other side? Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

The media is working hard to make Amash an outlier libertarian who represents no one but himself. In fact, of the 9 Michigan Republicans in the last Congress, Amash's lifetime record was the third most conservative. So let's just dispose of the ridiculous idea that Amash is some sort of renegade.

Trump's tweets are predictably vindictive. He's sending a message to Michigan Republicans: Primary the bastard.

Meanwhile, Mitt Romney continues to frown and say things while doing nothing, as if Trump would have any sway over Utah voters. Romney's lack of principle is as cynical as Lindsey Graham's worshipful blindness to the lawlessness and corruption in the Executive Branch.