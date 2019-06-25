Meghan McCain Makes Border Crisis All About Her Daddy

Meghan McCain can't see anything through a lens that isn't Daddy. Take the current humanitarian crisis at the border, for example. Instead of having empathy for those children, McCain is ready to take up the mantle and fight for her colleagues to stop calling them "torture facilities."

After all, we can't call them concentration camps, so Meghan is here to explain why we can't call these godforsaken rooms of inhumane treatment of people fleeing their native countries "torture faciilities."

"When you have a facility whose specific purpose is to torture people, that is not what’s going on," she scolded her colleages. Yes, it’s inhumane, but there’s a big difference between the Hanoi Hilton and what’s happening at the border right now.”

Not really, when you stop and think about the fact that these are children. Children, denied decent food, toothpaste, beds and soap. Children jammed like sardines into airless rooms with no one to care for them but other children. Children fleeing countries where they might be raped, trafficked, or killed. Children, for the love of God.

Meghan McCain just doesn't have the capacity for empathy. Like other narcissists, she feels the need to bring everything back to her. Co-host Sunny Hostin tried to get her to see that it's less about what they're called and more about what's happening inside them while McCain went on about the hyperbole.

“I don’t think it matters what we’re calling them — kids are dying inside of them. We should care about the dead kids that have come out of them,” Hostin chided.

“Well, my father couldn’t lift me above his head as a child because of his torture wounds, so I do think that hyperbole is important,” McCain responded.

Oh, there it is. Torture, you see, must be reserved for John McCain's ghost. No other circumstance can be as terrible as what he went through because martyrdom is real,. Of course he was tortured. But what Meghan McCain fails to recognize is the inhumanity being displayed toward children -- children! -- at the border.

At some point, Joy Behar managed to put some perspective on things. “That was a war," she reminded McCain, "And they were grownups."

Meghan McCain's behavior here was just another Republican attempt to minimize the child abuse inflicted on refugee children and taking place on American soil,. It's no different than the dehumanizing language coming from the White House, or inserted into Stephen Miller's speeches. It's just that she serves this crap to a wide swath of viewers every damn day.

Here's a great summation:

The camp revelations were bad,

And Meghan McCain became mad.

She firmly objected

To how we’ve neglected

Her feelings regarding her dad. — Limericking (@Limericking) June 25, 2019

