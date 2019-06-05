Republican Senators May Stop Trump's Mexico Tariffs

In today's episode of "The Emperor's New Clothes," Alysin Camerota had some news about rising Republican unrest over Trump's proposed Mexico tariffs.

"Back here at home, the possibility of a Republican rebellion. You heard me right. Republican senators aren't happy about the president's threat to impose tariffs on Mexico. They are considering their next actions. Lauren Fox is live on Capitol Hill with the latest. What's the plan, Lauren?" Camerota said.

"The GOP lunch did not go well yesterday," Fox said. "Members and aides I spoke with after the lunch basically said White House officials and Justice officials in the room could not explain exactly how the president's tariffs would be enacted, whether or not he would issue a new emergency declaration, whether he could amend the old one. A lot of legal questions up in the air. One aide basically said the meeting was 'a cluster****' and used an expletive to describe it. A storm brewing at home within the president's own party concerning his threat to impose tariffs against Mexico over border security."

McCONNELL: There is not much support in my conference for tariffs, that's for sure. FOX: Will you try to block the tariffs? McCONNELL: I'm telling you we're hoping it doesn't happen.

"President Trump dismissing any possibility that GOP lawmakers would stand in his way."

TRUMP: I don't think they will do that. If they do it's foolish. There is nothing more important than borders.

"Starting next Monday, President Trump is vowing to enforce a 5% tariff on all goods in Mexico. Those levels could go as high as 25% by October. Trump says it's punishment for Mexico not doing enough to stop Central American migrants from coming to the U.S.

TRUMP: Mexico shouldn't allow millions of people to try and enter our country. They could stop it very quickly. I think they will. If they won't, we're going to put tariffs on.

"For some Republican lawmakers, the tariffs aren't justified," Fox said.

SEN. KENNEDY: I think it's a mistake. I'm not saying we don't have a crisis on the border. We do, clearly. I'm not saying it won't work, at least short term. My concern has to do with long-term ramifications.

"A person who attended a private meeting says multiple GOP senators expressed frustrations there, saying the White House is unable to explain how President Trump's tariffs would work," Fox said. "The senators pushing to hold off on moving forward until Mr. Trump briefs them personally. The Democratic-controlled House is likely to shut down any new emergency declaration from President Trump to justify tariffs. So republican senators will have to choose between voting against Trump or voting for tariffs they can't support."