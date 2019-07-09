Ted Cruz Refuses To Condemn Alex Acosta Plea Deal For Jeffrey Epstein

In 2008, Alex Acosta, as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, was involved in a 2008 secret plea deal that allowed Epstein to avoid federal charges.

Alex Acosta is now Trump's Labor Secretary.

It is unconscionable that a sex offender and sex trafficker received this kind of preferential treatment from law enforcement.

Epstein has been linked with wealthy and powerful clients including Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, but it was the Orange Julius that bragged about Epstein's love of young girls in 2002. This puts Trump into a whole new level of creep.

The Washington Post found this quote from Donald Trump in 2002 about Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/6ddbczeEPv pic.twitter.com/OfJW0J19Ob — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 9, 2019

With the new child trafficking indictments of Jeffrey Epstein by the Southern District of New York, calls are ringing out that Alex Acosta must resign from the Trump administration.

Sen. Ted Cruz joined America's Newsroom this morning and at the end of the interview, co-host Sandra Smith asked Cruz if Acosta should resign.

Smith said, “I have to ask you about these charges against Jeffrey Epstein. Nancy Pelosi says Alex Acosta, the president’s Labor secretary, must go. I know you tweeted on the issue. You said his ‘conduct was despicable, everyone who participated should be vigorously prosecuted.’ Speaking obviously about Jeffrey Epstein. As far as Alex Acosta, should he have to go here?”

Ted Cruz refused to answer the direct question and immediately hunkered down into 'protect Donald Trump' mode.

Sen. Cruz refused to even mention Acosta's name at all.

"Well, listen, Epstein’s conduct, as we said, was despicable," Cruz said. "I think pedophiles, those who target children, it is a horrific evil. I’m glad that he is being prosecuted."

At least Ted Cruz hates men who sexually abuse children. But he then ignored Trump's connections to Epstein altogether and instead focused on...take a guess?

"I think everyone who was involved in this crime and participated in abusing children, they should be prosecuted as well and that may well include, as you know, Epstein was a big, big democratic fundraiser. and donor and a close friend of Bill Clinton’s," Cruz continued. "I think we need to follow the evidence where it goes.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

Even Donald Trump?

Smith tried again.

“I'm about out of time here, but Alex Acosta, the Labor Secretary, he was involved in that secret plea deal in 2008. Should he have to go? I only have a few seconds.”

Crus replied by stating the obvious, “Well, look. He was a U.S. Attorney. I’m concerned about the allegations, but the Department of Justice has an ongoing investigation. I think we should find out what happened. I think we should have imposed the toughest penalty we could have based on the evidence. And I think we need to inquire if we did that.”

There is no big investigation needed to understand what Alex Acosta did to help make Jeffrey Epstein's criminal behavior as rosy and unrepentant as possible. It's in the plea deal and his subsequent criminal arrangements for Jeffrey Epstein.

As usual Ted Cruz lets all of America know that he has no moral compass. Party before principles, every time.

Alex Acosta should resign immediately only Ted Cruz is too chickensh*t to say it out loud