Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

White House Attacks Tech As GOP Whining Reaches New Heights

Call the Waaahmbulance -- Republicans complaining that Google and other platforms don't let them lie enough?
By John Amato
Image from: Getty Images: Nur Photo

Even though Republicans controlled the White House, the Senate, House of Representatives, and the Supreme Court after the 2016 general election they are still claiming they are being victimized by social media platforms and Silicon Valley.

Grievance politics never dies for Republicans. Rep. Devin Nunes, the biggest joke ever to be a Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee filed multiple frivolous lawsuits against social media giants in March and Trump and the rest of the GOP is now following suit.

The RNC said they are pulling ad buys on Twitter, I guess Facebook is still beautiful, for their tried and true faux outrage campaign of “anti-conservative biases.”

Republicans on Thursday launched a widespread boycott of ad spending on Twitter TWTR, -2.35% until the social media giant unlocks Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign Twitter account.

Politico is reporting that the Trump administration is passing around drafts of an executive order that "would address allegations of anti-conservative bias by social media companies."

Republican free-market economic policies and their hatred for any and all government regulations have suddenly gone by the wayside in order to gin up more hate in their supporters.

That's just what we need at this time.

Even if they do nothing at all they still are focusing on their one true campaign tactic: sowing anger and fake outrage.


