Mock Paper Scissors: The Republicans' win in NC-09 is actually terrible news for them.

Class Warfare Blog: Capitalism is destructive unless heavily regulated. A lot of money is being spent to stop you from figuring that out.

Stonekettle Station: What exactly would "winning" mean in Afghanistan? Bolton and Trump, each in their own way, are the worst possible guys to be dealing with that problem.

Progress Pond: North Carolina has the worst Republicans. Do they represent the party's future?

