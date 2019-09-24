The Impeachment Talk & Talk & Talk Edition.

"Mother" is only half a word: Vixen Strangely notes Second Lady Karen Pence's new Trump/Pence-pimpin' Twitter acc't.

Another First Amendment item from the Heartland, in this case Nebraska. "U.S. Senator Deb Fischer Wants to Put You in Jail if You Leave Her a Note", per Seeing Red. (Via Spocko at Hullabaloo.)

Threads: Janinsanfran looks at (female, obviously, this is America) candidate fashion (& reaction thereto).

Steve M. examines a couple of examinations of the future of the Republican Party. Conclusion: No one thinks the G.O.P. will ever wise up.

Bonus funny: "Oh, the irony ...".

