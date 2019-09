Image from: photo by M. Bouffant

It's on!! Off w/ his head! (proverbially).

At rubber hose, upyernoz defines Trumpian globalism.

Cynical Corner: Remember the "end of history"? Politicalprof does.

'Tain't funny any more, observes Buttermilk Sky.

Off w/ their billionaire "heads" too: Truthdig embraces Bernie Sanders' Soak the Rich/No Billionaires plan.

Web of Evil (& Ennui)'s M. Bouffant threw this together, while desperately awaiting suggestions from you, the liberal web-logger, at mbru(at)crooksandliars(dot)com.