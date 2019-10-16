Kamala Harris: Trump's Twitter Is 'Like A 2-Year Old With A Machine Gun'

Hayes spoke with Senator Kamala Harris after the CNN Democratic Debate, and his line of questioning was a shame. Instead of asking her about being the first to bring up women's reproductive health, the only one to mention Black maternal mortality, or her characterization of Perdue Pharmaceuticals as nothing more than "dope dealers," Hayes chose to focus on her exchange with Senator Elizabeth Warren over Twitter's allowing Donald Trump's account to stay active.

Here's where he questions her focus on the danger Trump poses on Twitter, and she explains it in terms everyone can understand — with numbers, examples, how rules work, etc:

HAYES: You've had an exchange with Senator Warren about Twitter and about Trump violating the terms of service. Why does that matter? Of all the things, why that? SEN. HARRIS: Ask the whistle-blower. Ask members of the United States Congress. Ask the people who are prepared to testify about this president's lawlessness and obstruction of justice. Ask the people and the families in El Paso when that shooter admitted in his manifesto that he was influenced by Donald Trump's tweets. Donald Trump has 65 million followers on Twitter, and we have to take seriously that the weaponization of this platform by the president and the need therefore of a private corporation to be held accountable to say he has abused the terms. And it could result in literally a threat to the safety of human beings who are participating in the process of justice.

Chris Hayes could have moved on to other topics like impeachment, for example. Instead, he clutched his pearls about limiting Donald Trump's free speech, and Sen. Harris had to explain to him how there are actual limits on free speech. Like, for example, you cannot say things that will result in someone's DEATH.

HAYES: There is not a part of you civically, constitutionally that is concerned about the precedent of a private company taking the platform away from the President of the United States or some other elected official? SEN. HARRIS: Free speech does not condone or protect threats to the safety of other human beings. And so that is what we are talking about. Let's be really clear what we're talking about, because this can go into some abstract law school debate. But the reality of it is, we're talking about Donald Trump weaponizing Twitter in a way that could result in real consequences, including death. And we have to say they can do that seriously.

Then, right after Sen. Harris says Trump's tweets endangers people's lives, Hayes asked her if she thinks Trump's tweets endanger people's lives.

HAYES: Do you think he puts people's lives in danger when he targets them in tweets? SEN. HARRIS: Absolutely. HAYES: Do you think he knows that? SEN. HARRIS: Does it MATTER? Then you might as well ask me do you think he knows that when he sold out the Kurds that they're going to be slaughtered? The fact is he did it. The fact is that he is irresponsible. He is erratic. He does not -- he is like a 2-year-old with a machine gun. Right? He doesn't understand the power of his words or his actions in way that they will actually impact and could end other human beings' lives. So whether he understands it or not, look, he is the President of the United States. I don't actually care where he understands it or not. Because he has shown that he is not responsible enough to self-regulate. He has shown that he is not responsible enough to edit what he says.

A 2-YEAR-OLD WITH A MACHINE GUN. Could she be any clearer? Can Senator Harris paint the picture with sharper lines? Say it with smaller words for anyone? "I don't actually CARE whether he understands it or not," she said. BAM. That is how you deal with people who do not behave.

Twitter called out Hayes for his lame questioning.

Chris Hayes absolutely went home and cried after this moment with @KamalaHarris.



I will put my life on that. pic.twitter.com/oltQTUiocF — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 16, 2019

Wow. She snatched his soul — Madam Speaker’s Dragon (@PelosiSquadFive) October 16, 2019

And put it at the bottom of her purse like some random after dinner mint from a 2 star restaurant — “I’ve Decided To Not Play Nice” 2020 (@ish_not) October 16, 2019

I have listened to it three times. And "He's the President of the United States. I don't actually care if he understands it or not" is gold. GOLD. — Dr. Catherine Prendergast (@cjp_still) October 16, 2019

WTF is w/the condescension in @chrislhayes voice? I heard the exact same thing in @KatyTurNBC's interview w/Sen. Harris. As a Black woman I know and LOATHE that tone! Sen. Harris MUST be sick of it! pic.twitter.com/AtXTFK6ICc — Twin & her Hubs! (@CLE_SHONUFF) October 16, 2019

A live feed from Chris Hayes dressing room. pic.twitter.com/FLvJYLriCP — Elle (@SuperPissedElle) October 16, 2019

Kamala has a point here. If I went out and tweeted that the president was a shitty human and I hope something happens to him, I'd be deactivated on here, AND I'd have Secret Service showing up at my door. When he does it, it's okay. BS like this led to the pizza parlor debacle. — 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐝𝐢✪ (@RealChudi) October 16, 2019

That silence after she mic dropped "Does it matter!"..... pic.twitter.com/TtAHEFTxSq — | KinTX 🇺🇸 | (@loudonkleer) October 16, 2019