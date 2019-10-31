'Legal' Bribery As Trump Funds Senators Who Sign Up Against Impeachment

Donald Trump is making sure he has an iron-clad guarantee of a "no" vote from friendly Senate Republicans running for re-election in 2020.

In exchange for a pledge to resist impeachment and removal, Donald Trump is rewarding that behavior with campaign financing. Politico has the story:

President Donald Trump is rewarding senators who have his back on impeachment — and sending a message to those who don't to get on board. Trump is tapping his vast fundraising network for a handful of loyal senators facing tough reelection bids in 2020. Each of them has signed onto a Republican-backed resolution condemning the inquiry as “unprecedented and undemocratic.” Conspicuously absent from the group is Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a politically vulnerable Republican who’s refused to support the resolution and avoided taking a stance on impeachment. With his new push, Trump is exerting leverage over a group he badly needs in his corner with an impeachment trial likely coming soon to the Senate — but that also needs him.

It's critical that Democrats continue to remind voters in those races that their incumbent Senator is bought and paid for.