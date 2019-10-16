No More Mister Nice Blog: Yet another right-wing alternative to Fox News?

Pharyngula: A horrifying story showing just how far a sexual assault victim had to go in order to be believed.

Blue NC: North Carolina Republicans want to move the latest gerrymandering case to federal court where, courtesy of the Roberts Court, victory is essentially guaranteed.

Naked Capitalism: California drug transparency law reveals staggering increase in the wholesale price of prescription drugs.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"It’s the prices, stupid." (The late Princeton health care economist Uwe Reinhardt, May 1, 2003.)

