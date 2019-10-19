Rudy's Hot Date For George H.W. Bush's Funeral

Rudy Giuliani is going through yet another messy divorce (his third), so when the serial adulterer was invited to attend George H.W. Bush's state funeral last December he found himself with no one to go with. So he reached out to someone he was apparently quite close to, Lev Parnas. You know, one of his recently indicted Ukrainian buddies, Lev Parnas. The Bush family was not pleased.

Rachel Maddow had a rather lengthy segment last night on Mr. Parnas.

Source: Buzzfeed