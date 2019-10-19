Rudy's Hot Date For George H.W. Bush's Funeral

Rudy Giuliani is going through yet another messy divorce (his third), so when the serial adulterer was invited to attend George H.W. Bush's state funeral last December he found himself with no one to go with. So he reached out to someone he was apparently quite close to, Lev Parnas. You know, one of his recently indicted Ukrainian buddies, Lev Parnas. The Bush family was not pleased.
Rachel Maddow had a rather lengthy segment last night on Mr. Parnas.
Source: Buzzfeed
Rudy Giuliani was photographed with his now-indicted Ukrainian associate Lev Parnas at former president George H.W. Bush's state funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, last December, a high-profile event that drew former presidents and world leaders.
Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor and George H.W. Bush's son, said the Bush family didn't intend for Parnas to be there.
Parnas "was not invited,” Bush told BuzzFeed News in an email. “Rudy was and it is likely that he was Rudy’s guest. Disappointing.”
Parnas — along with his associate Igor Fruman — was arrested last week and charged with conspiring to evade federal laws regulating campaign contributions from foreign nationals. Both men worked with Giuliani to push the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.