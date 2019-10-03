Seth Myers: 'He's Making A Scooby Sandwich Of Crime!'

In an extended "A Closer Look," Seth Myers looked at the crime upon crime Trump is stacking to avoid impeachment.

"After more than two years of serially abusing his power as president, using the office to enrich himself, welcoming the interference of foreign governments, and inflicting human-rights abuses on migrant families, Donald Trump probably thought he got away with all of it.

"He was like Patrick Swayze at the end of "Point Break," except instead of a cool-ass surfer, he looks like a guy who tried to hide a huge wave, fell off his board, and then just washed up on the beach.

"Honestly, thank God he's a moron. He's threatening the collapse of American democracy, and he says it like he's offering hors d'oeuvres at a party.

"Can I get you some bacon-wrapped dates? Some arrests for treason? Or maybe you'd like our Obama Netflix?"

"By the way, the president accusing a sitting congressman of treason simply for investigating him is itself an impeachable offense. He keeps stacking offenses on top of impeachable offenses. He's making a Scooby sandwich of crimes.

"Scoob, we're about to get impeached! We gotta get outta here!"