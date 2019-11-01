Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Friday News Dump: Trump Announces Move To Florida, And Other News

With his change of domicile, Trump becomes the ultimate Florida Man.
By Susie Madrak

I, for one, am so looking forward to referring to the Florida Orange Man as Trump announces his change of legal residence -- most likely to prevent seizure of Mar-A-Lago in various legal actions. As you can imagine, there was much snark on Twitter:

And in other news:

I've had enough. I need something that makes me smile, and I bet you do, too:

And finally, you know what else we need?

Have a wonderful weekend!

