Friday News Dump: Trump Announces Move To Florida, And Other News

President Trump, a native New Yorker, and first lady Melania Trump have changed their permanent residence to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, according to court documents. Trump tweeted that he was "treated very badly" by New York politicians https://t.co/2KtrvFL7mb pic.twitter.com/VG2W4wwEAw

I, for one, am so looking forward to referring to the Florida Orange Man as Trump announces his change of legal residence -- most likely to prevent seizure of Mar-A-Lago in various legal actions. As you can imagine, there was much snark on Twitter:

“I have been treated very badly.” Trump changes his primary residence from New York to Florida https://t.co/JklKrRTA45 pic.twitter.com/QGY8FrNj6g — TIME (@TIME) November 1, 2019

POTUS and FLOTUS have filed paperwork in Palm Beach County making Mar-a-Lago their permanent residence. https://t.co/i1IT3OAmVn — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 31, 2019

God willing he changes permanent residences again in about a year pic.twitter.com/lm4VR8Qt3F — Mediocre Tweets (@JurisprudenceNJ) October 31, 2019

FYI, Florida’s homestead exemption shelters your primary residence from certain seizures: Trump, Lifelong New Yorker, Declares Himself a Resident of Florida https://t.co/31868tHTx3 — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) November 1, 2019

Hi, Florida attorney here.



Trump is about to get ripped apart by NY Courts & there isn't a single presidential power that can stop it.



He's moving to FL because of a unique unlimited Homestead provision in our Constitution letting him keep a home of any value. — ImplausibleEndeavors (@MindOfMo) November 1, 2019

Does this have anything to do with the New York Attorney General’s interest in his tax returns? https://t.co/NMR7Xoopn2 via @NYTimes — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) October 31, 2019

Damn straight we will get him. And btw we’ve also pierced the homesteader provisions down there a few times on insurance fraud...always follow the money. — Valkyrie87 (@Freyja1987) November 1, 2019

As if the Florida man stories weren’t disturbing enough — karenfinder (@kfinder) November 1, 2019

Without knowing a single reason for this move by trump, I can guarantee that it’s a grifting move based on greed and someone else left holding the bag. He’s never once in his life been an honest, decent law abiding person. This is just more of his corrupt character. — Tangled Web (@Presleytal) November 1, 2019

Mr. Trump will find that there is alot more competition for money laundromats in Florida

It's because his 40 yr tax free contract is up in a few months that Ed Kotch reluctantly signed. Trump probably had dirt on him. — 🌎👽Zena Bean🎨🍑 (@ZenaBean5) November 1, 2019

And in other news:

Trump's lawlessness is spreading throughout the govt: ICE ignores judge's order and keeps LGBT asylum seeker in detention. https://t.co/EZcTTlSQzr — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) November 1, 2019

In His Dealings with Ukraine, Did Donald Trump Commit a Crime? Smart piece from @jeffreytoobin asking a key question in this impeachment inquiry: https://t.co/c61nTKCv7P — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) November 1, 2019

What it’s like to go through a messy divorce as a politician https://t.co/2xXQcO4qWA — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 1, 2019

Let’s be clear: @ewarren decided to tax the rich and biggest companies instead of most businesses and workers.



There is enough money in that model to pay for Medicare for All. The most respected economists say so.



Huge victory for #M4A. — Wendell Potter (@wendellpotter) November 1, 2019

How Warren wants to pay for it, explained. https://t.co/n97IYzqFhh — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 1, 2019

No premiums. No copays. No deductibles. No middle-class tax increase. Use our new calculator to find out what @ewarren's plan to pay for #MedicareForAll will mean for you. https://t.co/Foh1Rr3Bkm pic.twitter.com/6TAb08K7pv — Team Warren (@TeamWarren) November 1, 2019

Warren’s Perpetual Medicare Head Tax Is Unworkable and Bad

https://t.co/ez00V5JpjS pic.twitter.com/zABBou99FI — People's Policy Project (@PplPolicyProj) November 1, 2019

This @AdyBarkan piece praising Warren's plan could help shore up her left flank on this issue after lefties have been skeptical of her on M4A. "Warren did what she does best: her fucking homework." https://t.co/nr3VTU1ml8 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 1, 2019

Elizabeth Warren’s healthcare plan literally relies on Immigration Reform passing.



Ppl are acting like this is a realistic approach to anything. pic.twitter.com/gWIX5shPn5 — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 1, 2019

📌The #US is withholding $105 million in security aid for #Lebanon, two US officials said



▪️The State Department told Congress that the White House budget office and National Security Council had decided to withhold the foreign military assistance pic.twitter.com/ZvYnU6unsG — EHA News (@eha_news) November 1, 2019

‘Another gift’ to big business as Trump Treasury moves to eliminate rules against corporate tax avoidance https://t.co/COWQDjCRMS — Thomas Kaine (@thomaskaine5) November 1, 2019

“We are in trouble.”



New Delhi, a city occasionally reluctant in the past to acknowledge its toxic air, has declared a health emergency over its toxic air.



By @Kai_Schultz +@suhasiniraj https://t.co/VAiLt6IDjg — Jesse Pesta (@JessePesta) November 1, 2019

Inmate firefighters are among the heroes battling the #gettyfire. Qualified inmates have fought California’s fires since World War II. They volunteer for training, earn $2 a day, an extra $1 per hour when fighting fires, and receive sentence reductions. https://t.co/yQI3JSmAvp — Mitali Perkins (@MitaliPerkins) October 28, 2019

Experts baffled as White House uses ‘Trump University economics’ to claim 303,000 new jobs https://t.co/8FJy6FmZSt — Raw Story (@RawStory) November 1, 2019

An update on Nestlé's bottled water pipeline, which is still siphoning spring water out of a California national forest: Conservationists say some creek beds in the area are now bone dry and once-gushing springs have been reduced to mere trickles. https://t.co/UROC69Npvb — Ian James (@ByIanJames) November 1, 2019

A distracted White House does nothing as China makes a startling expansion into the South China Sea - https://t.co/HcbfMajWzp — Lamont Frazier (@LamontFrazier4) November 1, 2019

WATCH: Trevor Noah jokingly asks Hillary Clinton: "How did you kill Jeffrey Epstein?" https://t.co/9Nl3R5oYwK pic.twitter.com/ar64BlZc3O — The Hill (@thehill) November 1, 2019

Dahlia Lithwick’s piece on why she hasn’t been back to the Supreme Court post-Kavanaugh is a painful, must-read. I stand with her refusal to “normalize that which is simply wrong.”https://t.co/dWKZAUDD1n — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 30, 2019

1. Warren has just put out her plan on the finances of M4A. @Robillard has the story (with a small assist from me). https://t.co/g4rIvjvI5f — Jonathan Cohn (@CitizenCohn) November 1, 2019

Trump suggests doing a "fireside chat" reading of Ukraine call https://t.co/pHF8D3uRSC pic.twitter.com/fGsOUBQ8QL — The Hill (@thehill) November 1, 2019

The Washington Nationals have accepted an invitation to visit President Trump at the White House on Monday.



The ceremony will take place at 1:15 p.m. on the South Lawn. https://t.co/kLsp8nVJ2Z — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 1, 2019

According to contracts @axios obtained, Steve Bannon signed a deal for $1 mil to consult for Guo Media — a company linked to the controversial Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui https://t.co/LGPQLRAame — Erica Pandey (@erica_pandey) October 29, 2019

Ask Romney why he has an elevator for his cars and then get back to me. https://t.co/Nb5YunkmZ1 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 1, 2019

Americans love the postal service. From banking to combating climate change, the public agency could be used to provide so much more. https://t.co/Pnio03KseK — In These Times (@inthesetimesmag) October 29, 2019

This is Bobe, orphaned in the firefight that took down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last weekend.



But thanks to a Syrian photojournalist and a sympathetic veterinarian clinic, this pup has a new lease on life: https://t.co/iZo0Oub0OJ — CNN International (@cnni) November 1, 2019

@lhfang has been doing some good reporting https://t.co/Hgx3ONDPI1 — Liz Franczak (@liz_franczak) October 30, 2019

This is a call for help.



Advertising for ACA Open Enrollment has been cut drastically.



Less enrollment means more ammunition for people who want to eliminate the ACA.



WE CAN PREVENT THAT.



Please let people know that enrollment begins today.https://t.co/DkEosaJUBk — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) November 1, 2019

I've had enough. I need something that makes me smile, and I bet you do, too:

3,000 small pieces of candy, 150 full-size candy bars, 500 plastic spiders, a few big boxes of fruit snacks. So many happy #FlintKids (and parents). Pulled this off in under 24 hours. #HappyHalloween2019 pic.twitter.com/md5dFF7PYf — Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) November 1, 2019

I vant to vish you a Happy Halloween all the way from Transylvania 🧛‍♂️!🦇 pic.twitter.com/2ckIgRPH7a — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) October 31, 2019

After a brief run-in with the foul pole last night, this baseball is on its way to Cooperstown! Thank you to Howie Kendrick for generously donating his Game 7 home run ball to the HOF. That homer gave the @nationals the lead in the 7th inning, and the rest is baseball history. pic.twitter.com/wGGtJiUvfh — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) October 31, 2019

In honor of today being the day that was supposed to be Brexit Day, here's a mashup of Boris Johnson with a wonderful sketch by Monty Python (made by Carlos Manwelly) pic.twitter.com/q6QwQA9tfD — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 31, 2019

We mashed up @BarackObama’s Bin Laden speech with @RealDonaldTrump’s al-Baghdadi speech, and the results are amazing pic.twitter.com/Z8yfxSYWLd — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 29, 2019

A decade after leaving Iraq, a group of veterans and refugees become friends in Philadelphia https://t.co/zFvecjNbsJ via @phillyinquirer — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 29, 2019

Republican Party of Florida on Monday postponed its biggest annual fundraiser.

Planners couldn't land a keynote speaker or sell table sponsorships. https://t.co/bwd6KCklYH — Gary Armstrong (@vanityman) October 29, 2019

And finally, you know what else we need?

ADORABLE! 💛 This toddler dressed as Big Bird from Sesame Street will melt your heart. 🤗🎃 #halloween2019 https://t.co/RvoPQ7MAyr pic.twitter.com/zOncbaTjB3 — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) October 30, 2019

Ok they have tea parties too. He’s not always shaking down toddlers. pic.twitter.com/b1GeHsXL77 — no. (@MelaninMiyagi) October 31, 2019

This toddler is going viral! Just watch the video if you need a laugh this Friday. pic.twitter.com/9oFlN40cPU — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) November 1, 2019

This toddler dressed up as the sold-out Popeyes chicken sandwich for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/LHhASeWtgx — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 30, 2019

I need to give this toddler a hug... pic.twitter.com/83gzFmYVmq — ⁱⁿᶠᵒ ᵏᵉˢᵉʰᵃᵗᵃⁿ ･｡･❀･｡･ (@WhySoSensi) October 30, 2019

Cute overload https://t.co/nWld0ET2xL — A Redhead Rants 🇨🇦 (@ARedheadRants) October 30, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend!