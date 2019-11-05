Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blogposts...
By M. Bouffant
Mike's Blog Round Up
Image from: photo by M. Bouffant

Is it Tuesday already?

Politicalprof wants to get Republican impeachment "logic" right.

He seems nice: A Tennessee loon runs for Congress, from TN Holler.

Personally, thinking about health care makes my hair hurt. Mahablog examines health care as a campaign/electoral issue, especially for Elizabeth Warren. "How will you pay for it?” is the new “but her emails".

All a freaking scam: The Trump campaign grubs money by holding contests no one wins. There's one born every 30 seconds.

Ironic Times.

Assembled by M. Bouffant.

Submissions: mbru@crooksandliars.com


