Zandar Versus the Stupid: Think of Illinois’ “cool down rooms” as solitary confinement for students.

No More Mister Nice Blog: Think of Mike Bloomberg as being much less than meets the eye.

Pharyngula: How to think about Charles Darwin’s “The Origins of Species” on the 160th anniversary of its publication.

Brad Delong: Adam Smith thought of economic inequality as the invisible finger of the market.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"It's fine to talk about those things in quiet rooms." (Mitt Romney, on income inequality, January 11, 2012.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.