By Jon Perr
Zandar Versus the Stupid: Think of Illinois’ “cool down rooms” as solitary confinement for students.

No More Mister Nice Blog: Think of Mike Bloomberg as being much less than meets the eye.

Pharyngula: How to think about Charles Darwin’s “The Origins of Species” on the 160th anniversary of its publication.

Brad Delong: Adam Smith thought of economic inequality as the invisible finger of the market.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"It's fine to talk about those things in quiet rooms." (Mitt Romney, on income inequality, January 11, 2012.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives.


