The Inept, Incompetent & Incoherent Edition.

Bigger Picture: upyernoz on American navel-gazing.

First Draft's Adrastos gazes at Congressional cretins Jim "No Jacket" Jordan & Kevin McCarthy, about whom I'm sure there's an Invasion of the Body Snatchers joke. (If you figure it out, let me know.)

Zandar has details of post-election Bee Ess in what he calls Bevinstan.

Leaping to conclusions: "Non-Stop P.C. Meetings" in the Obama Administration! The horror!! Uh, 'cept it ain't "Political Correctness". Contemptor shows us how easily these people chump themselves.

Bonus Video Rant about the evangelical fringe from former fringie himself Frank Schaeffer. At eVille Times.

Thrown together by M. Bouffant.

