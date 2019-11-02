Trump's Border Wall Is Impenetrable - Unless You Have A Cordless Power Tool

Donald Trump's biggest campaign slogan was "Build The Wall." His disciples believed that this Wall would protect them from all the brown invaders from coming to their imagined white country and taking their jobs, their women and their innocence. They were sold a bill of sale that promised that The Wall was the answer to their problems and if they supported it, The Wall would make their lives safe and clean and white again.

So The Wall continues to be a promise that Trump makes at rallies, swearing that hundreds of miles are up (not true) and that it is impenetrable and unclimbable (also not true).

The Washington Post is reporting that smugglers have "repeatedly sawed through new sections of President Trump’s border wall in recent months by using commercially available power tools, opening gaps large enough for people and drug loads to pass through." And these aren't high powered saws, guys. They are regular old household saws that you can buy at a store for under $100. Whoopsie. I guess that test wasn't conducted in the "Trump University Mexico Will Pay For It Wall Testing Program." The Wall, which will costs at least $10 billion dollars, is being breached by a $100 saw that you can buy at Home Depot. So what does CBP do if they find areas of The Wall that have been cut out? They repair them using welding...but that leaves the wall even weaker, making it more likely to be cut again.

Oh, and what about climbing OVER The Wall? Well, it looks like smugglers are also able to easily get OVER the top of The Wall as well. How? With ladders. Hmmm. CBP agents report that they are using "lightweight ladders made from metal rebar, using them to get past the 'anti-climb panels' that span the top of the barrier. Once the lead climber reaches the top, agents say, they use hooks to hang rope ladders down the other side." Again, rebar and rope are easily and cheaply bought at any home improvement store.

I guess The Wall isn't doing much of anything to stop the flow of drugs or smugglers. But, it does appear to be increasing profits at home goods stores. In Mexico.