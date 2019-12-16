Winter Donation Drive

Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
'Twas the week before Xmas, & all through the House ...

I had the same reaction to Trump's stupid cap at the Army-Navy Game as Comrade Misfit, who doesn't stop w/ Lumpy's head but goes on to look at billionaire bribery, Bloomberg-style.

Humanizing the Vacuum: "Wherefore the dream of bipartisan comity?"

Pharyngula advises Freethoughtblogs are "back on track", having had a good go in court against a bogus suit, & announces new bloggers.

Not the most liberal of blogs, which makes Outside The Beltway's item about the Hallmark Channel's recent "controversy avoidance"/homophobia is an excellent illustration of actual progress made.

"Give 'Til It Hurts" Bonus Tracks: The days grow longer; why is the sun deserting us? Please send money, it might help.

By M. (The "M." does not stand for Merry.) Bouffant, who anxiously awaits suggestions & tips at mbru@crooksandliars.com.


