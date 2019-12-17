Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By M. Bouffant
Mike's Blog Round Up
Image from: "Moonlight Over Vermont" by M. Bouffant

It's the Almost Impeached Edition!

This is interesting: "Trumpers Remember Armenian Genocide With Solemn Screams, Fisticuffs At Adam Schiff Event", from Wonkette. I say interesting because this is the first I've heard of it, although it happened Saturday w/in ten miles of my undisclosed location. Cover-up?

Kentucky Repubs turn on ex-Gov. Bevin for his lame duck pardon spree, at Blue in the Bluegrass, via FairandUnbalanced.

Living in the past: Time (magazine) is a shadow of its former self (who could possibly have given a fling at a rolling dough-nut about it any time post-WWII?) but some people stuck in the past still care. Entirely too much.

Hallmark Channel continued: Mustang Bobby notes the channel reversed their decision not to air jewelry adverts featuring same-sex couples marrying. Idiots.

Ironic Bonus, from Alternate Brain.

Thrown together by M. Bouffant, who is waiting for your suggestions & tips at mbru@crooksandliars.com.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.