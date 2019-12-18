Winter Donation Drive

Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Impeachment Day Drama!

Evacuating Seoul: We don't need a reminder that the White House is occupied by a team of idjits, but here's one from First Draft anyway.

Nor do we need a reminder about the absolute & utter corruption of everyone & everything else: Business, religion, yada. Mock Paper Scissors gives us the exemplar of corruption, Mittens Romney (& a bonus "Eat the Rich" track).

Several thousand words' worth: Hackwkackers rounds up editorial cartoons.

Confused by the fact-denying & self-deluding "Trumpian rabble"? So is P.M. Carpenter.

Very sad note: Our Round-Up colleague infidel753 has suffered a great loss.

By M. Bouffant. Send suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.


