Winter's here! (Or will be in a few hrs.)

Follow-Up from Thursday's Round-Up: "Bored" radio hosts who hoped for a "school shooting" are fired.

The Rectification of Names offers a Poetry Corner peek at some "Presidential" Poop Poetry.

They aren't "debates", they're candidate Q&A sessions!! That being said, I hate 'em, as does Vixen Strangely.

Trumpian: Yrs. & yrs. of campaign finance shenanigans by Eastern Washington Republican representative Cathy McMorris Rogers brought to light, from Zandar.

Bonus Holiday-Themed Caturday Pix, from First Draft.

