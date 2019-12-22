Last night winter, tonight, Hannukah!

Green Eagle is outraged, as he should be, by China's approval of Trump trademarks for, among other things, "escort services" & "massage parlors".

Scottie has a video. Just another example of Trump's hypocrisy.

Republicans on Parade: Washington State Legislator calls for killing all the males who disagree w/ him. No biggie, right? Politics Plus.

We Hunted the Mammoth digs into the absurdities of some mess at The Federalist about the Hallmark Channel.

Bonus Cat Tracks from Why Evolution Is True.

Last one for a while from M. Bouffant, who hopes you all survive the holidays intact (Be careful!) & that the coming yr. is at least no worse than this annus horribilis.

(The Round Up is on vacation this coming week. Happy holidays everyone!)