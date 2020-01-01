Happy New Year, Crooks and Liars! I hope your new year's resolutions include contributing to Crooks and Liars, because being stuck with our failed political press is too gruesome to contemplate on the first day of a new decade. And yes, today we look at the state of the media. Because: we must.

First Draft hopes that in 2020 we pivot to journalism.

Driftglass was going to write an end-of-the-decade post about our political press, but realizes he said the same damn thing at the end of the previous decade. It's spot-on, be sure to read to the very end.

The Rectification of Names vivisects The Atlantic's cris du coeur over NYTimes' Paul Krugman. Yastrelyansky has been having a stellar week, by the way.

Bonus Track: Fritinancy looks at the words of 2019, and what a tale our usage tells!

