Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
Comments

Joe Biden Isn't The Threat To Social Security And Medicare, Trump Is

Do we really have to go through this again?
By Susie Madrak
18 min ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Here's Donald Trump, being interviewed by Joe Kernen on CNBC's Squawk Box this morning:

KERNEN: One last question.

TRUMP: Go ahead.

KERNEN: Entitlements ever be on your plate?

TRUMP: At some point, they will be. We have had tremendous growth. Toward the end of the year, the growth will be incredible. At the right time, we'll take a look at that.

KERNEN: Are you willing to do things you didn't consider in the past with Medicare?

TRUMP: We never had assets like we had. We never had the consumer taking in over $10,000 a family, we never had the kind of things we had our country is the hottest in the world, the hottest economy in the world, best unemployment ever, African-American, Asian-American, Hispanics best they've ever done. Black, best they've ever done. Unemployment and employment, there is a difference. Unemployment and employment numbers for African-Americans are the best we've ever had. We just came up with a chart.

You know that was the entire point of running up the deficit, right?

Forbes:

Donald Trump won’t say it, but Republicans in the Senate will: Social Security and Medicare would be on the chopping block in a second Trump term. Pointing to rising deficits, Republican senators have all but promised to gut entitlements if Trump gets four more years.

He tried to push through major spending cuts to Medicare and Medicaid in last year's budget.

Mitt Romney's on the job!

This past October, Romney introduced the TRUST Act, which would create a fast-track, closed-door process for cutting Social Security and Medicare. Of course, Romney isn’t saying he’d cut benefits, which is incredibly unpopular with voters of all political stripes. Instead, he’s using an Orwellian euphemism ― “strengthen.” But we know what Romney means, because politicians don’t shut the door when they’re trying to do something popular.

If Trump gets reelected, it will happen. Because his presidency is Wall Street Christmas, and this is the biggest, shiniest ornament of them all:

Republicans on Capitol Hill say Donald Trump may be willing to cut Social Security and Medicare if he wins in 2020, reportedly describing the potential move as a “second-term project”.

Several senators told the New York Times in a report published this week they spoke to the president about reducing the costs of the federal health care and retirement programmes — a move that would likely stir controversy in a presidential election season.

This week in the Democratic primary:

Just to make sure you all understand: There is NO WAY IN HELL a Democratic president in 2021 is going to cut Social Security and Medicare. The Grand Bargain fever has passed, and it's not coming back in the foreseeable future. (Remember me, the person who kept warning you about various attempts to cut Social Security? I pay close attention to these things.)

So please, ignore all the intramural crossfire on this. There is no threat from Joe Biden. I'm not especially fond of Biden, but he's still far ahead in the polls and as of now, he's the likely candidate. So can we please not relive the 2016 wars all over again? We all know how that turned out.

As always: The real threat is the Orange Cheeto. Eyes on the prize, people.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.