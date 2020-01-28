As I write this, the Bolton Bombshell is throwing #MoscowMitch's calculus into a tailspin. If you do nothing else today, please phone your Senators and let them know you have their backs for voting for new witnesses in the trial to remove our impeached Stable Jenius.

Stinque says we might have only one last shot.

First Draft rounds up the usual suspects.

His Vorpal Sword loves a parade.

Stable Genius Liberal recalls Jurassic Park.

Bonus Track: Empire of the Senseless eulogizes Neil Peart of the band Rush. It's a lovely read.

