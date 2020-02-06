Hackwhackers: Lindsey Graham makes an attempt to stir up infighting among Democrats. There will be more of this, and sometimes its Republican/Russian provenance won't be so obvious. Watch out for it and learn to recognize it when you see it.

The Rude Pundit: Warren's got what it takes to deliver justice -- she just needs to show it.

Bruce Gerencser: Barr continues to whip up hysteria against "militant secularists".

Hysterical Raisins: Murkowski's cave-in is a sign of the zombie GOPocalypse.

