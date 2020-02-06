Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Infidel753
Mike's Blog Round Up

Hackwhackers: Lindsey Graham makes an attempt to stir up infighting among Democrats. There will be more of this, and sometimes its Republican/Russian provenance won't be so obvious. Watch out for it and learn to recognize it when you see it.

The Rude Pundit: Warren's got what it takes to deliver justice -- she just needs to show it.

Bruce Gerencser: Barr continues to whip up hysteria against "militant secularists".

Hysterical Raisins: Murkowski's cave-in is a sign of the zombie GOPocalypse.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.