WHOA! Talk Show Host TAKES DOWN Devin Nunes

San Francisco talk show host Chip Franklin blasted Rep. Devin Nunes for being a total "emasculated pissant."
Trump's favorite henchman in the House of Representatives told Laura Ingram on Fox News last week that one of Trump's biggest accomplishments was the outing of mainstream media for being the real enemy of conservatives.
Watch a sitting congressman whine like a baby below:
The most important thing the President has done, of all the things he’s done are very important, but he’s finally outed the media. The media in this town has been corrupt, and it took somebody like Trump to finally bring them out of their shell where now they’ll just openly go out,” Nunes said.
He continued, “They’ll tweet about it late at night, they get drunk, send drunk tweets out. And they’re vicious to him and Republicans,” Nunes said.
He concluded by saying Republican elected officials should not be talking to the mainstream media because they are “assassins.”
“I continue to try to get our Republicans to wake up on the Capitol, we should not be talking to the mainstream media. They are assassins,” Nunes said.
After reading about it in The Federalist (Who funds the Federalist?) Franklin tweeted:
Devin Nunes is one of the first Republicans in Congress to demonstrate how immoral the entire GOP has become.