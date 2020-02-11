WHOA! Talk Show Host TAKES DOWN Devin Nunes

San Francisco talk show host Chip Franklin blasted Rep. Devin Nunes for being a total "emasculated pissant."

Trump's favorite henchman in the House of Representatives told Laura Ingram on Fox News last week that one of Trump's biggest accomplishments was the outing of mainstream media for being the real enemy of conservatives.

Watch a sitting congressman whine like a baby below:

Devin Nunes accuses reporters of sending out “drunk tweets” about the President and other Republicans which he calls vicious pic.twitter.com/jH1S6uYvKz — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 7, 2020

The most important thing the President has done, of all the things he’s done are very important, but he’s finally outed the media. The media in this town has been corrupt, and it took somebody like Trump to finally bring them out of their shell where now they’ll just openly go out,” Nunes said.

He continued, “They’ll tweet about it late at night, they get drunk, send drunk tweets out. And they’re vicious to him and Republicans,” Nunes said.

He concluded by saying Republican elected officials should not be talking to the mainstream media because they are “assassins.”

“I continue to try to get our Republicans to wake up on the Capitol, we should not be talking to the mainstream media. They are assassins,” Nunes said.

After reading about it in The Federalist (Who funds the Federalist?) Franklin tweeted:

Hostile? You ain’t seen hostile yet, you emasculated pissant. After you lose your seat, I will make it my life’s mission to harass any and all businesses who offer you work. I know your type; you fold like a discounted lawn chair. Tick tock fuck-knuckle https://t.co/PNlkN2RbQa — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) February 9, 2020

Devin Nunes is one of the first Republicans in Congress to demonstrate how immoral the entire GOP has become.

JUST IN: New evidence filed by House Intel Committee shows frequent contact between Parnas and top Nunes aide Derek Harvey.https://t.co/UqmIzJgWb0 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 17, 2020

Wow, the report includes call logs from April showing calls and texts between Nunes and Giuliani, and then (this is new) a bunch of phone calls between Nunes and Lev Parnas, including an 8-minute call on April 12. pic.twitter.com/1WpTckWRWq — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) December 3, 2019

Raw Story