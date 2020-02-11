Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

WHOA! Talk Show Host TAKES DOWN Devin Nunes

Chip Franklin didn't sugarcoat his feelings for Devin Nunes.
By John Amato
WHOA! Talk Show Host TAKES DOWN Devin Nunes
Image from: Fox News: Screengrab

San Francisco talk show host Chip Franklin blasted Rep. Devin Nunes for being a total "emasculated pissant."

Trump's favorite henchman in the House of Representatives told Laura Ingram on Fox News last week that one of Trump's biggest accomplishments was the outing of mainstream media for being the real enemy of conservatives.

Watch a sitting congressman whine like a baby below:

The most important thing the President has done, of all the things he’s done are very important, but he’s finally outed the media. The media in this town has been corrupt, and it took somebody like Trump to finally bring them out of their shell where now they’ll just openly go out,” Nunes said.

He continued, “They’ll tweet about it late at night, they get drunk, send drunk tweets out. And they’re vicious to him and Republicans,” Nunes said.

He concluded by saying Republican elected officials should not be talking to the mainstream media because they are “assassins.”

“I continue to try to get our Republicans to wake up on the Capitol, we should not be talking to the mainstream media. They are assassins,” Nunes said.

After reading about it in The Federalist (Who funds the Federalist?) Franklin tweeted:

Devin Nunes is one of the first Republicans in Congress to demonstrate how immoral the entire GOP has become.

Raw Story

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Devin Nunes Suddenly Remembers Lev Parnas

Devin Nunes Suddenly Remembers Lev Parnas

Rep. Devin Nunes joined Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum to hem and haw about knowing Lev Parnas after Parnas named Nunes as a co-conspirator during an interview with Rachel Maddow Tuesday night.
Jan 16, 2020
By Karoli Kuns

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.