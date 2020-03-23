Of Course: Fox News Attacks On Dr. Anthony Fauci Begin

Dr. Anthony Fauci has become the voice of reason in the Trump administration's so-called Coronavirus Task Force.

He is often the lone voice of science in the White House as the nation tries to combat the spread, containment, and treatment of the coronavirus.

And the White House is making ridiculous demands upon him. He's frequently had to strike a balance between supporting the so-called president, and correcting Trump's firehose of misleading information during his daily media re-election rallies AKA "press briefings."

But it's Dr. Fauci's clarity that has given the American people hope. Hope that there are competent people working on the pandemic.

Last week I reported that Laura Ingraham criticized the doctor for moving too slow and being an old-school bureaucrat because he fluffed off the idea that a malaria drug should be used to combat the symptoms of COVID-19.

On Sunday night, former advisor to the conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron (who instituted the devastating austerity program in the UK) and now Fox News host Steve Hilton, attacked Dr. Fauci for intentionally whipping up fear about the coronavirus.

After Hilton played a brief video clip of the doctor, he said, "Well, that’s easy for him to say! He’ll still have a job at the end of this, whatever happens."

A medical doctor isn't a spin doctor, you idiot. No amount of soft-pedaling this outbreak will have any effect on Wall Street or the state of the US economy because it's so contagious. Trump tried to make believe it was a democratic hoax and it led to an economic disaster. Nobody trusts him, especially Wall Street.

Hilton continued, "Our ruling class and their TV mouthpieces whipping up fear over this virus, they can afford an indefinite shutdown. Working Americans can’t, they’ll be crushed by it."

Did you know Dr. Fauci is a mouthpiece for the ruling class?

"You know that famous phrase, ‘The cure is worse than the disease?’ That is exactly the territory we are hurling towards. Do you think it’s just the coronavirus that kills people? This total economic shutdown will kill people,” Hilton opined.

In other words, stop stepping on Trump. No matter what lie he tells the American people about the virus or who we are dealing with it.

Everybody is worried and many and in panic over this outbreak, but don't blame the doctors trying to quail the tide, it's not their job to lie to the American people.

Lou Dobbs would be proud.

The NY Times reports:

...Mr. Trump has become frustrated with Dr. Fauci’s blunt approach at the briefing lectern, which often contradicts things the president has just said, according to two people familiar with the dynamic. Mr. Trump knows that Dr. Fauci is seen as credible with a large swath of the public and with journalists, and so he has given him more leeway to contradict him than he has other officials. But the president has also resisted portraying the virus as an existential threat in a way that the public health experts have.

How long will it take for Trump to replace Dr. Fauci with a Richard Grenell-type loyalist?