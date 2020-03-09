Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
The Spring Training Edition: WASH YOUR HANDS!!

The Spring Training Edition: WASH YOUR HANDS!!

Election Day Holiday? The Grey Matter says we (or Howard Schultz) should start by closing Starbucks. On Election Day. I'd go further, but ...

Where'd that hour go? Earth-Bound Misfit & Mark Evanier.

"Please Stop" your whining & moaning about Democratic candidates, asks Allison of First Draft.

Zandar on "Vote Blue, no matter who".

Bonus, mostly for the picture of bottle-blond women for Trump (Know your enemy!): Hullabaloo, Republicans are a danger to your health.

Compiled by M. Bouffant

