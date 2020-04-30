Hannity ‘Gifts’ Healthcare Workers 500 Tickets To Non-Existent Yankee Games They Probably Wouldn’t Attend

Instead of donating PPE, Sean Hannity reached into his deep pockets and bought 500 New York Yankees tickets for healthcare workers, a purchase that will probably only benefit himself and his pal, the president of the club.

From TheWrap:

Sean Hannity joined the #CombatCOVID19Challenge on Sunday — but instead of buying groceries for a community center or delivering food to hospitals, like some of his other Fox News colleagues, the primetime host donated 500 Yankees tickets to medical workers in New York. The catch, of course, is that the Yankees — and the rest of Major League Baseball — currently aren’t playing any games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so it’s not immediately clear when any of the medical workers would be able to use the tickets. (And whether health-care workers on the frontlines of the pandemic are going to be eager to return to a crowded stadium anytime soon.)

Plus, health care workers are rather busy these days and since Hannity didn’t offer them his private jet to whisk them to Yankee Stadium, they’d probably have to spend even more time – and risk more exposure – riding the subway to get there.

But there’s at least one person undoubtedly thrilled with Hannity’s purchase: his pal, Randy Levine, president of the New York Yankees, a business that is sure to be hurting:

Challenge met. I called my friend Randy Levine of the NY .@Yankees and purchased 500 Yankee Tkts for The Hero medical workers all over NY. Randy and Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees immediately donated 500 more tkts!!



I now Challenge My friends

.@LaraLeaTrump and .@EricTrump https://t.co/YLQEMEMauY — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 26, 2020

The other person who probably stands to gain the most is Hannity, himself. Hannity is in need of some good PR these days. He’s been in a lather lately over the poor press he's gotten for downplaying the coronavirus pandemic. His subsequent attempt to bully The New York Times into submission backfired badly.

But hey, Hannity got to drop Levine’s name in a tweet to his millions of followers, so at least there’s that.