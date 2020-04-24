The "Friday Doesn't Mean Much Anymore" Edition.

Long one from alicublog, summing up some of the lunacy: "THE CORONAVIRUS LIBERATION ARMY".

Katherine Krueger at Discourse Blog: No normal. Never was, surely won't be again.

Said out loud: Strangely Blogged on the 81-yr. old madwoman/moron mayor of Sin City. (At that age we could chalk it up to dementia or whatever, right?)

Sad note: An obituary for a good professor from the Big Bad Bald Bastard.

And a viral musical bonus from First Draft.

M. Bouffant did this. He does other stuff as well. Send suggestions & great liberal blog post tips to mbru@crooksandliars.com.