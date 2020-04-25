Misc
By M. Bouffant
Mike's Blog Round Up

The 50,000 Dead Americans (So Far) Edition.

Green Eagle is on a tear. Check his Thursday items as well.

A look at things in Florida from Humanizing The Vacuum.

Wonkette covers "Executive Time". We're really getting our money's worth from Trump, aren't we? That's sarcasm, btw.

Raw moment: Saying good-bye (forever) over Instagram, from L.A.Taco.

Pharyngula takes on the Effin' NYT: "The NYTimes is just Fox News in a slightly less shiny suit".

Thrown together in a rush by M. Bouffant. Make a suggestion to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

