Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

What's catching your eye this morning?
By Aliza Worthington
Gotta hand it to the creatives, using their art to get the message across! There is never too much Julia Louis-Dreyfus. And as an eagle-eyed Seinfeld fan pointed out on Twitter, there is precedent for such make-up application from our JLD:

Here is your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

-- NBC’s “Meet the Press”: FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn … WHO special envoy Dr. David Nabarro … Dr. Mark McClellan and Dr. Vin Gupta. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, Lanhee Chen, Jon Meacham and Kristen Welker.

-- CBS’ “Face the Nation”: Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) … Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot … Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan … Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari … Scott Gottlieb … Dr. Christopher Murray.

-- “Fox News Sunday”: Mark Cuban … D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser … Dr. Tom Inglesby. Panel: Ari Fleischer, Gillian Turner and Juan Williams.

-- CNN’s “State of the Union”: Dr. Anthony Fauci … Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) … Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) … Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.).

-- ABC’s “This Week”: Guests to be announced.

