TODAY: A Simple Act To Help Save The Postal Service

Over at Digby’s place, Tom Sullivan has a post up that includes a simple, direct action that we can all take to help save our pals at the USPS:

“Anyway, here’s one problem you might solve starting tomorrow. RuralOrganizing.org sent this on Friday:

‘On Monday, we’re launching a campaign to use the mail to save the mail and I wanted to make sure you had the weekend to get a pen, paper, some stamps, and two envelopes ready.

‘On Monday, April 27, 2020, thousands of Americans are sending letters through the mail. The purpose of our campaign is to:

1. Show our support for the USPS workers who are heroically working to keep us all connected through this pandemic

2. Tell our Senators to fully fund the United States Postal Service in the next stimulus bill

‘Click here for more information about joining our letter writing campaign to #SaveThePostOffice.

‘Congress will soon begin debating the next stimulus package. We know that handwritten letters leave a lasting impact on elected officials. In fact, most elected officials receive a morning briefing from their staff about the letters they received the day before.

‘Together, we generated over 350,000 petition signatures demanding that the White House and Congress fully fund the USPS!

‘There’s no doubt about it. If we work together—all 350,000 of us—and mail handwritten letters to our Senators, we can ensure the United States Postal Service is fully funded in the next stimulus bill.

‘We made a tool to ensure that writing a handwritten letter is simple and easy. It includes your Senators’ mailing addresses and a sample letter. Click here to learn more.

‘Thanks so much for your support!

‘In solidarity,

‘Matt Hildreth

‘RuralOrganizing.org'”