Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts ...
By M. Bouffant

Video from Political WIre:

A reader sends this devastating video along with a note: "The best attack ad is the one your opponent writes for you."

Dominance & Submission, also flag burning:

Trump also asked states to enact laws against flag burning in what the source described as "a rant." Did you see any flag burning? I did not. I guess that only happened in the bunker

per Juanita Jean.

Trump Tantrum, from his vorpal sword.

You can't know what it's like ... Brilliant at Breakfast.

Zirin at The Nation: From the World of Sport, Gregg Popovich has had it too.

Bonus track: Ironic Times.

M. Bouffant did this.

