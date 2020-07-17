Politicalprof sums up White House Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany's "Down with Science!" statement.
What's up in Texas? Off The Kuff lets us know, w/ a Texas "blog round-up".
Former game show host Chuck "IT'S A HOAX!!!" Woolery opens mouth, inserts foot & most of leg, deletes acc't., per Eschaton.
Back to The Sixties: Black Marxist Commies!! "At least nine Republican lawmakers have recently attacked the push to end police violence and remove racist memorials as 'Communist.'"
Bonus from Steve M.: Heard about those secret Trump voters who won't admit it to pollsters? Not to worry.
Send
suggestions & tips to mbru@crooksand liars.com.